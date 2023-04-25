How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 5
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks face off in the opening round, with a decisive Game 5 up next.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: Bally Sports
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Boston is 29-2 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.
- The Celtics score just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).
- Boston has a 39-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Celtics are scoring 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are in road games (115.4).
- In 2022-23, Boston is ceding 110.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 112.4.
- In home games, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
