The NBA Playoffs will see the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks face off in the opening round, with a decisive Game 5 up next.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Hawks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Boston is 29-2 when it shoots better than 48.6% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The Celtics score just 0.2 fewer points per game (117.9) than the Hawks give up (118.1).

Boston has a 39-3 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Celtics are scoring 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are in road games (115.4).

In 2022-23, Boston is ceding 110.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 112.4.

In home games, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to away from home (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries