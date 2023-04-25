Oddsmakers have set player props for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-115) 9.5 (-149) 4.5 (+115) 3.5 (-105)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 0.4 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

Tatum has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-110) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+105)

Jaylen Brown's 26.6 points per game are 0.1 higher than Tuesday's prop total.

He has grabbed 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Brown's assist average -- 3.5 per game -- is equal to Tuesday's prop bet.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (-115) 4.5 (+105) 3.5 (-167) 2.5 (+115)

The 15.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Tuesday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.

White has pulled down 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Tuesday's over/under.

White, at 1.8 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.7 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-120) 3.5 (-111) 10.5 (-105) 2.5 (+100)

Young's 26.2 points per game are 1.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Young has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (3.5).

Young has dished out 10.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Tuesday's over/under.

Young has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (-128) 10.5 (-133) 0.5 (-105)

Clint Capela has put up 12 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 1.5 points more than Tuesday's over/under.

Capela's per-game rebound average of 11 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (10.5).

Capela has averaged 0.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (0.5).

