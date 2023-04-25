Christian Arroyo -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo has three doubles and two walks while hitting .189.
  • This year, Arroyo has tallied at least one hit in eight of 19 games (42.1%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • In 19 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Arroyo has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in five games this year (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradish (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Orioles, his third this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
