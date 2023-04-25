After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox face the Baltimore Orioles (who will hand the ball to Kyle Bradish) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .333 with four doubles and three walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).

He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.

Duran has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings