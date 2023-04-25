Malcolm Brogdon and his Boston Celtics teammates take the court versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, a 129-121 win over the Hawks, Brogdon put up 14 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll dive into Brogdon's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.9 16.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.8 PRA 21.5 22.8 25 PR -- 19.1 20.2 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Malcolm Brogdon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Hawks

Brogdon has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.3 per game, which account for 10.1% and 10.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 118.1 points per game, which is 25th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hawks have conceded 44.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the league.

Allowing 26 assists per game, the Hawks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 23 14 4 4 1 0 0 4/21/2023 29 17 1 5 3 0 0 4/18/2023 28 13 7 8 1 1 1 4/15/2023 21 5 5 2 0 0 0 3/11/2023 25 18 4 5 2 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brogdon or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.