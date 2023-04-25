Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games -- including three home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, April 25 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston in total hits (24) this season while batting .255 with 16 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 90th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
- In 65.2% of his games this year (15 of 23), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (34.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 34.8% of his games in 2023 (eight of 23), and 8.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 56.5% of his games this year, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 26.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 of 23 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (70.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (50.0%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (60.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles will look to Bradish (1-0) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
