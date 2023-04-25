Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (15-7) will square off with Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (12-12) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, April 25. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Orioles (-160). An 8.5-run over/under has been set for the game.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Bradish - BAL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Corey Kluber - BOS (0-4, 8.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 10 games this season and won nine (90%) of those contests.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Orioles have a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 61.5% chance to win.

The Orioles won each of the seven games it played while the moneyline favorite over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (36.4%) in those games.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240) Reese McGuire 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+240) Yu Chang 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+240)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +4000 - 5th

