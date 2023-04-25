Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire (hitting .385 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is batting .361 with four doubles and a walk.
- McGuire has picked up a hit in eight of 14 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this year.
- In three games this season, McGuire has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (21.4%), including one multi-run game.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Bradish (1-0) starts for the Orioles, his third this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals while surrendering five hits.
