The Boston Celtics, Robert Williams III included, will play at 7:30 PM on Tuesday versus the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Williams, in his most recent action, had 13 points, 15 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in a 129-121 win over the Hawks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Williams, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.0 7.4 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 7.7 Assists -- 1.4 1.4 PRA -- 17.7 16.5 PR -- 16.3 15.1



Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, Robert Williams III has made 3.6 shots per game, which adds up to 3.7% of his team's total makes.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 25th in the NBA, allowing 118.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Hawks are ranked 19th in the NBA, giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest.

The Hawks give up 26 assists per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Robert Williams III vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 29 13 15 3 0 2 2 4/21/2023 19 4 5 1 0 0 1 4/18/2023 23 8 5 1 0 2 0 4/15/2023 22 12 8 2 0 1 1

