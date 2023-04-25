Player prop betting options for Deandre Ayton, Russell Westbrook and others are available in the Phoenix Suns-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at Footprint Center on Tuesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC

TNT, BSAZ, and BSSC Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 15.5 (-125) 10.5 (-139) 0.5 (-167)

Ayton has racked up 18 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 2.5 points higher than Tuesday's points prop total.

Ayton has pulled down 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Tuesday's game (10.5).

Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Tuesday's assist over/under (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (-120) 5.5 (+115) 5.5 (-118) 2.5 (-105)

Devin Booker's 27.8-point scoring average is 2.7 less than Tuesday's prop total.

He grabs 4.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Tuesday's assists over/under for Booker (5.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet total on Tuesday (2.5).

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-111) 7.5 (-110) 5.5 (+105) 2.5 (+110)

Tuesday's prop bet for Kevin Durant is 28.5 points, 0.6 fewer than his season average.

Durant's rebounding average -- 6.6 -- is 0.9 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Durant's assist average -- five -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (5.5).

Durant has hit two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Russell Westbrook Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-118) 7.5 (-128) 8.5 (-128) 1.5 (-161)

Westbrook's 15.9 points per game are 9.6 fewer than Tuesday's over/under.

Westbrook averages 1.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 7.5).

Westbrook averages 7.5 assists, 1.0 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Westbrook, at 1.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Tuesday.

Mason Plumlee Props

PTS REB AST 5.5 (-139) 5.5 (-143) 1.5 (+120)

Tuesday's over/under for Mason Plumlee is 5.5 points. That is 5.3 fewer than his season average of 10.8.

Plumlee has averaged 3.3 more rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).

Plumlee has averaged 3.1 assists per game this season, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (1.5).

