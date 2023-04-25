The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.357 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 6:35 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas has three doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .136.

In eight of 22 games this season, Casas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.7% of his games this season, Casas has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In nine of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings