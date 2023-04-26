Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Orioles - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .525 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Orioles.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in OBP (.382), slugging percentage (.465) and OPS (.846) this season.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
- Verdugo has had a hit in 20 of 25 games this year (80.0%), including multiple hits nine times (36.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.0% of his games this year, Verdugo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0%.
- He has scored in 64.0% of his games this season (16 of 25), with two or more runs three times (12.0%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.30 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.70 ERA ranks 17th, .686 WHIP ranks first, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 66th among qualifying pitchers this season.
