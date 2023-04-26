How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
In a Wednesday NBA Playoff schedule that features four competitive matchups, the New York Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is a game to watch.
Today's NBA Games
The Cleveland Cavaliers play host to the New York Knicks
The Knicks hit the road the Cavaliers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- CLE Record: 51-31
- NY Record: 47-35
- CLE Stats: 112.3 PPG (25th in NBA), 106.9 Opp. PPG (first)
- NY Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)
Players to Watch
- CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.4 APG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (25.1 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -5.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -230
- NY Odds to Win: +187
- Total: 202.5 points
The Memphis Grizzlies host the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers travel to face the Grizzlies on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MEM Record: 51-31
- LAL Record: 43-39
- MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.0 Opp. PPG (11th)
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
Players to Watch
- MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MEM -4
- MEM Odds to Win: -177
- LAL Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 222.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Miami Heat
The Heat hit the road the Bucks on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 58-24
- MIA Record: 44-38
- MIL Stats: 116.9 PPG (eighth in NBA), 113.3 Opp. PPG (14th)
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (31.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.7 APG)
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -12
- MIL Odds to Win: -648
- MIA Odds to Win: +453
- Total: 220 points
The Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors look to pull off a road win at the Kings on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 48-34
- GS Record: 44-38
- SAC Stats: 120.7 PPG (first in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
- GS Stats: 118.9 PPG (second in NBA), 117.1 Opp. PPG (21st)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.3 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -2
- GS Odds to Win: -126
- SAC Odds to Win: +106
- Total: 234.5 points
