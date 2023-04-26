Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Bergeron interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Patrice Bergeron vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Bergeron Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Bergeron has a plus-minus rating of +35, while averaging 17:24 on the ice per game.

Bergeron has scored a goal in a game 25 times this year over 78 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bergeron has a point in 43 of 78 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.

In 26 of 78 games this season, Bergeron has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Bergeron hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Bergeron going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bergeron Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 11 58 Points 27 Goals 31 Assists

