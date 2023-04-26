Red Sox vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has the Baltimore Orioles (15-8) matching up with the Boston Red Sox (13-12) at 1:05 PM ET (on April 26). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Orioles, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The Orioles will look to Tyler Wells (0-1) versus the Red Sox and Tanner Houck (3-0).
Red Sox vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
Red Sox vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 8-2-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games.
- The Red Sox have been victorious in five, or 41.7%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Boston has a mark of 3-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- The offense for Boston is No. 3 in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (144 total runs).
- The Red Sox have pitched to a 5.11 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 21
|@ Brewers
|W 5-3
|Nick Pivetta vs Freddy Peralta
|April 22
|@ Brewers
|L 5-4
|Garrett Whitlock vs Wade Miley
|April 23
|@ Brewers
|W 12-5
|Brayan Bello vs Corbin Burnes
|April 24
|@ Orioles
|L 5-4
|Chris Sale vs Dean Kremer
|April 25
|@ Orioles
|W 8-6
|Corey Kluber vs Kyle Bradish
|April 26
|@ Orioles
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Tyler Wells
|April 28
|Guardians
|-
|Nick Pivetta vs Shane Bieber
|April 29
|Guardians
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Zach Plesac
|April 30
|Guardians
|-
|Chris Sale vs Cal Quantrill
|May 1
|Blue Jays
|-
|Corey Kluber vs José Berríos
|May 2
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Yusei Kikuchi
