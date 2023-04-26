In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be seeking a win against Sacramento Kings.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Kings Moneyline
DraftKings Warriors (-1.5) 234.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Warriors (-1.5) 234.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Warriors (-1.5) 234.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Warriors (-1.5) 234.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with Tipico

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends

  • The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
  • The Kings outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 120.7 points per game, first in league, and giving up 118.1 per contest, 25th in NBA) and have a +217 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score 239.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more than this game's total.
  • These teams allow 235.2 points per game combined, 0.7 more points than the total for this contest.
  • Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
  • Sacramento has compiled a 45-35-2 ATS record so far this season.

