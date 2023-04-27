The Atlanta Hawks are 7-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 3-2 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 7)

Hawks (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (231)



The Celtics have put together a 44-35-3 ATS record this season compared to the 35-45-2 mark from the Hawks.

As a 7-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 3-2 against the spread compared to the 18-20-1 ATS record Boston puts up as a 7-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (56.1% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season while the Hawks have a .353 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (12-22).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics Performance Insights

In terms of points, Boston is dominating at both ends of the court, as it ranks fourth-best in the league in points scored (117.9 per game) and fourth-best in points allowed (111.4 per contest).

This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, dishing out 26.7 per game.

The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

Boston has taken 52% two-pointers and 48% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 62% are two-pointers and 38% are three-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.