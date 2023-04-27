The Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 6 on tap.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Celtics vs. Hawks matchup.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Hawks Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-7) 231 -285 +240 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-6.5) 230.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-7) 231 -303 +240 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-6.5) 232.5 -260 +220 Bet on this game with Tipico

Celtics vs. Hawks Betting Trends

  • The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per outing (fourth in the league).
  • The Hawks have a +24 scoring differential, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in league) and conceding 118.1 (25th in NBA).
  • These two teams rack up 236.3 points per game between them, 5.3 more than this game's over/under.
  • These teams surrender a combined 229.5 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this contest's total.
  • Boston has compiled a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Atlanta has compiled a 35-44-3 ATS record so far this season.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jayson Tatum 30.5 -105 30.1
Jaylen Brown 26.5 -120 26.6
Derrick White 15.5 -115 12.4
Malcolm Brogdon 13.5 -115 14.9
Marcus Smart 12.5 +100 11.5

