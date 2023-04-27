Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates face the Atlanta Hawks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on April 25, Brown posted 35 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 119-117 loss versus the Hawks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brown's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 26.6 25.4 Rebounds 6.5 6.9 6.1 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.7 PRA 36.5 37 35.2 PR 32.5 33.5 31.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.7



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 19.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.6 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 12.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Hawks are the 25th-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 118.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Hawks are 19th in the league, giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are 22nd in the NBA, conceding 26 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hawks are eighth in the league, giving up 11.9 makes per game.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 38 35 7 5 4 0 0 4/23/2023 42 31 4 3 3 0 0 4/21/2023 33 15 1 3 0 0 3 4/18/2023 36 18 3 2 2 2 3 4/15/2023 37 29 12 3 2 0 1 3/11/2023 38 24 5 7 1 0 2 11/16/2022 23 22 5 0 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.