Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28 features the Boston Bruins visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are up 3-2.

You can catch the action on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to see the Bruins play the Panthers.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/26/2023 Bruins Panthers 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 4/23/2023 Panthers Bruins 6-2 BOS 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins have secured 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 38 goals over that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1% Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6% Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2% Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3% David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers allow 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Panthers Key Players