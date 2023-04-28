The Boston Bruins take the ice in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are up 3-2. Oddsmakers favor the Bruins in this decisive matchup, listing them -175 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+150).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-175) Panthers (+150) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 80.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (61-15).

Boston is 38-12 (winning 76.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The Bruins have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bruins with DraftKings.

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over once.

During the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.

The Bruins' 301 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

The Bruins are ranked first in league play with the fewest goals against, having given up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).

Their +127 goal differential is top-rated in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.