Bruins vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
The Boston Bruins take the ice in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Friday, April 28, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Bruins are up 3-2. Oddsmakers favor the Bruins in this decisive matchup, listing them -175 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+150).
Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-175)
|Panthers (+150)
|-
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have won 80.3% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (61-15).
- Boston is 38-12 (winning 76.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- The Bruins have a 63.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Bruins Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Boston hit the over once.
- During the past 10 games, the Bruins have scored 0.3 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Bruins' 301 goals this season make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- The Bruins are ranked first in league play with the fewest goals against, having given up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game).
- Their +127 goal differential is top-rated in the league.
