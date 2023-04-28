Jarren Duran -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 28 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Orioles.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran has five doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .400.
  • Duran has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with more than one hit on five occasions (50.0%).
  • He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • Duran has driven in a run in five games this season (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four games this year (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.8 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber (1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.