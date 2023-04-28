Pavel Zacha and the Boston Bruins are playing the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Zacha interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Pavel Zacha vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Zacha has averaged 16:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +26.

In 18 of 82 games this year, Zacha has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 45 of 82 games this year, Zacha has recorded a point, and 14 of those games included multiple points.

In 32 of 82 games this year, Zacha has registered an assist, and in seven of those matches recorded two or more.

Zacha's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

There is a 35.1% chance of Zacha having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 12 57 Points 5 21 Goals 1 36 Assists 4

