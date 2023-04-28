The Boston Red Sox, including Triston Casas (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Triston Casas At The Plate

  • Casas is hitting .139 with three doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Casas has had a base hit in nine of 24 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Casas has had at least one RBI in 20.8% of his games this season (five of 24), with more than one RBI three times (12.5%).
  • He has scored in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber (1-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
  • The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.23), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 72nd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
