After hitting .256 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Zach Plesac) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .813, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 55th in on base percentage, and 68th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.

In 21 of 27 games this year (77.8%) Verdugo has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (33.3%).

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 37.0% of his games this season, Verdugo has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 17 times this season (63.0%), including three games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings