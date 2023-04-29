Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Jarren Duran, who went 3-for-4 with three doubles last time in action, battle Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three extra-base hits (3-for-4 with three doubles) against the Guardians.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .436 with eight doubles, a home run and three walks.
- Duran has picked up a hit in 81.8% of his 11 games this year, with at least two hits in 54.5% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 11 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In four games this season (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.90 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians will send Plesac (1-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 6.50 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .354 to his opponents.
