Justin Turner -- batting .282 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Cleveland Guardians, with Zach Plesac on the hill, on April 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston in OBP (.376) this season, fueled by 27 hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.

Turner has gotten a hit in 19 of 27 games this season (70.4%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (29.6%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 27 games played this year, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

Turner has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 27 games (40.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings