On Saturday, Rafael Devers (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston with 24 hits, batting .231 this season with 16 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 130th in batting average, 144th in on base percentage, and 15th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
  • Devers has gotten a hit in 15 of 26 games this season (57.7%), with multiple hits on eight occasions (30.8%).
  • Looking at the 26 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (30.8%), and in 7.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Devers has picked up an RBI in 53.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 23.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 53.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 15.4%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 12
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).
  • The Guardians allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (23 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Plesac (1-1 with a 6.50 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has a 6.50 ERA and 6.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .354 to opposing batters.
