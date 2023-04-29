Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (13-14) will take on Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (13-13) at Fenway Park on Saturday, April 29. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -135 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +115. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 12 games this season and won seven (58.3%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Red Sox have a record of 4-3 (57.1%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Boston.

In the last 10 games, the Red Sox were listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Guardians have been victorious in four of the seven contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have been listed as an underdog of +115 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Guardians are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 4th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.