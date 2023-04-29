Sportsbooks have listed player props for Rafael Devers and others when the Boston Red Sox host the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Bello Stats

Brayan Bello will get the start for the Red Sox, his third of the season.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Brewers Apr. 23 4.2 5 3 3 3 2 vs. Angels Apr. 17 2.2 8 5 5 5 1

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Devers Stats

Devers has recorded 24 hits with seven doubles, nine home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a slash line of .231/.293/.558 on the year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Brewers Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 1 0

Alex Verdugo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Verdugo Stats

Alex Verdugo has recorded 32 hits with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 13 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .299/.364/.449 so far this season.

Verdugo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Apr. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Orioles Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Apr. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Apr. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0

