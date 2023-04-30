Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 7
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 30, with puck drop at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The series is tied 3-3. The Kraken are underdogs (+180) in this decisive game against the Avalanche (-210).
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-210)
|Kraken (+180)
|-
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 42 of their 66 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (63.6%).
- Colorado has a 19-5 record (winning 79.2% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter.
- The Avalanche have an implied moneyline win probability of 67.7% in this game.
Kraken Betting Insights
- This season the Kraken have been an underdog 48 times, and won 21, or 43.8%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won four of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|274 (10th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|223 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|52 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- In Colorado's past 10 games, it went over once.
- During their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Avalanche's 274 goals this season make them the 10th-best scoring team in the league.
- The Avalanche have allowed the ninth-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 223 (2.7 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +51.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- In Seattle's past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- Over their last 10 games, Kraken's game goal totals average 9.4 goals, 2.1 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.
- The Kraken have given up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
