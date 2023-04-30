Brad Marchand will be in action Sunday when his Boston Bruins face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden. Looking to wager on Marchand's props? Here is some information to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)

0.5 points (Over odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Marchand has averaged 18:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +27.

Marchand has scored a goal in 24 of 73 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchand has a point in 52 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in 17 of them.

Marchand has an assist in 37 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability is 70% that Marchand goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 53.5% chance of Marchand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchand Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 73 Games 12 67 Points 17 21 Goals 5 46 Assists 12

