Player props are available for David Pastrnak and Matthew Tkachuk, among others, when the Boston Bruins host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196)

1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Pastrnak is one of Boston's top contributors (112 total points), having collected 61 goals and 51 assists.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Apr. 28 2 0 2 7 vs. Panthers Apr. 26 0 0 0 4 at Panthers Apr. 23 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 1 0 1 7 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 0 0 0 2

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190)

0.5 (Over Odds: -233, Under Odds: +190) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Brad Marchand has 67 points (0.9 per game), scoring 21 goals and adding 46 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Apr. 28 0 4 4 2 vs. Panthers Apr. 26 1 1 2 5 at Panthers Apr. 23 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Apr. 21 0 1 1 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 1 0 1 4

Patrice Bergeron Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -208)

Patrice Bergeron's season total of 58 points has come from 27 goals and 31 assists.

Bergeron Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Apr. 28 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Apr. 26 1 0 1 6 at Panthers Apr. 23 0 0 0 0 at Panthers Apr. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Panthers Apr. 19 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Tkachuk is an offensive leader for Florida with 109 points (1.4 per game), with 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games (playing 20:26 per game).

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Apr. 28 2 1 3 4 at Bruins Apr. 26 1 1 2 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 1 1 2 6 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 2 2 2

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has racked up 78 points this season, with 23 goals and 55 assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Apr. 28 1 1 2 2 at Bruins Apr. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Bruins Apr. 23 0 0 0 7 vs. Bruins Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 at Bruins Apr. 19 0 1 1 1

