Charlie McAvoy will be on the ice Sunday when his Boston Bruins face the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at TD Garden. Prop bets for McAvoy are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Charlie McAvoy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

McAvoy Season Stats Insights

In 67 games this season, McAvoy has a plus-minus of +30, while averaging 22:18 on the ice per game.

McAvoy has a goal in seven games this season through 67 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

McAvoy has a point in 38 games this season (out of 67), including multiple points 15 times.

McAvoy has an assist in 34 of 67 games played this season, including multiple assists 12 times.

McAvoy's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of McAvoy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

McAvoy Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 67 Games 12 51 Points 7 7 Goals 2 44 Assists 5

