Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Guardians - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Christian Arroyo -- hitting .280 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Guardians.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .226 with three doubles and three walks.
- In 45.5% of his games this year (10 of 22), Arroyo has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has not homered in his 22 games this year.
- In four games this year (18.2%), Arroyo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians will look to Allen (1-0) in his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
