Jarren Duran -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on April 30 at 1:35 PM ET.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .409 with eight doubles, a home run and three walks.
  • Duran will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Duran has gotten a hit in 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%), with more than one hit on six occasions (50.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year (41.7%), Duran has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Allen (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
