The Boston Red Sox and Justin Turner, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston in OBP (.369) this season, fueled by 28 hits.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 121st in the league in slugging.

Turner has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 28 games played this season, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season (25.0%), Turner has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 11 games this year (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings