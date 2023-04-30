Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins are facing the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Bergeron are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Patrice Bergeron vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL

TNT, CBC, TVAS, NESN, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -141)

0.5 points (Over odds: -141) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Bergeron Season Stats Insights

Bergeron has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +35).

In 26 of 78 games this year Bergeron has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Bergeron has a point in 44 games this year (out of 78), including multiple points 11 times.

In 26 of 78 games this year, Bergeron has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Bergeron's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bergeron going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37%.

Bergeron Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+16) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 78 Games 13 58 Points 27 Goals 31 Assists

