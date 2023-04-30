The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Guardians.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 26 hits, batting .239 this season with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 120th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 140th and he is 12th in slugging.

Devers has recorded a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), including nine multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in 33.3% of his games this season, and 8.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 55.6% of his games this season, Devers has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 12 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

