The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Guardians.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers leads Boston with 26 hits, batting .239 this season with 17 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 120th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 140th and he is 12th in slugging.
  • Devers has recorded a hit in 16 of 27 games this year (59.3%), including nine multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • He has homered in 33.3% of his games this season, and 8.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 55.6% of his games this season, Devers has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 15 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Allen (1-0) starts for the Guardians, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.