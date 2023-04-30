Sunday's contest between the Boston Red Sox (14-14) and Cleveland Guardians (13-14) squaring off at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on April 30.

The probable starters are Chris Sale (1-2) for the Red Sox and Logan Allen (1-0) for the Guardians.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

NESN

Red Sox vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

This season, the Red Sox have won eight out of the 13 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

Boston has a record of 4-3 when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 156.

The Red Sox have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule