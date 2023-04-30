Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will try to defeat Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 35 total home runs.

Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage.

The Red Sox are seventh in MLB with a .257 batting average.

Boston has the No. 3 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.6 runs per game (156 total runs).

The Red Sox are ninth in baseball with a .332 on-base percentage.

Red Sox batters strike out 7.8 times per game, the seventh-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The pitching staff for Boston has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Boston's 5.14 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 22nd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.381).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Chris Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with an 8.22 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander's last time out came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Sale has collected one quality start this year.

Sale will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.6 innings per outing.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Orioles L 5-4 Away Chris Sale Dean Kremer 4/25/2023 Orioles W 8-6 Away Corey Kluber Kyle Bradish 4/26/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Away Tanner Houck Tyler Wells 4/28/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians W 8-7 Home Brayan Bello Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians - Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays - Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays - Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies - Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler

