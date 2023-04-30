The Boston Red Sox (14-14) and the Cleveland Guardians (13-14) will clash in the series rubber match on Sunday, April 30 at Fenway Park, with Chris Sale getting the ball for the Red Sox and Logan Allen taking the hill for the Guardians. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Red Sox are -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+105). The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (1-2, 8.22 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (1-0, 1.50 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won eight out of the 13 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox have a 2-1 record from the three games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Guardians have come away with four wins in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious three times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 4th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

