After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

  • Refsnyder is hitting .214 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
  • In eight of 17 games this season, Refsnyder has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In six games this year (35.3%), Refsnyder has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 24 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Allen (1-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.