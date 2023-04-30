After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rob Refsnyder? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is hitting .214 with a double, a home run and eight walks.

In eight of 17 games this season, Refsnyder has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one game this year.

In six games this year (35.3%), Refsnyder has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (41.2%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings