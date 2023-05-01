How to Watch the Celtics vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers meet in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- In games Boston shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.
- The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
- Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have played better when playing at home this year, putting up 120.5 points per game, compared to 115.4 per game on the road.
- Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (112.4).
- The Celtics are draining 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 0.4 more threes and 0.5% points better than they're averaging when playing on the road (15.8 threes per game, 37.4% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
