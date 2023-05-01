Jayson Tatum is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers square off at TD Garden on Monday (beginning at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-125) 8.5 (-143) 4.5 (+100) 3.5 (+110)

Monday's over/under for Tatum is 28.5 points. That's 1.6 fewer than his season average of 30.1.

Tatum's per-game rebound average of 8.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Monday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 5.5 (-143) 3.5 (+130) 2.5 (+110)

The 24.5-point total set for Jaylen Brown on Monday is 2.1 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, equal to his prop bet on Monday.

He has made 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his prop bet total on Monday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-120) 3.5 (-167) 3.5 (+100) 1.5 (-200)

The 13.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Monday is 1.1 higher than his season scoring average, which is 12.4.

White averages 0.1 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 3.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Monday's over/under.

White's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-120) 6.5 (-128) 8.5 (-128) 2.5 (-139)

James Harden has scored 21 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 1.5 points less than Monday's points prop total.

Harden has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (6.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists per game, 2.2 more than Monday's assist over/under (8.5).

Harden has made 2.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

