The Philadelphia 76ers are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The matchup has a point total of 213.5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -10.5 213.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

  • Boston and its opponents have scored more than 213.5 points in 65 of 82 games this season.
  • The average total in Boston's contests this year is 229.4, 15.9 more than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Celtics are 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Boston has won 52 out of the 73 games, or 71.2%, in which it has been favored.
  • Boston has a record of 8-5, a 61.5% win rate, when it's favored by -550 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 65 79.3% 117.9 233.1 111.4 222.3 227.8
76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 233.1 110.9 222.3 224.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

  • The Celtics are 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 games.
  • The Celtics have gone over the total in five of their past 10 contests.
  • In home games, Boston owns a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (22-19-0).
  • The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are 7.0 more points than the 76ers give up (110.9).
  • Boston has a 39-21 record against the spread and a 48-12 record overall when scoring more than 110.9 points.

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 8-11 43-39
76ers 48-34 1-0 47-35

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 14
39-21
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-13
48-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 43-7
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.9
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
35-16
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 41-18
41-10
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 43-16

