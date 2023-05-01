The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.423 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Arroyo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

  • Arroyo is hitting .246 with four doubles and four walks.
  • Arroyo has picked up a hit in 47.8% of his 23 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.4% of them.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this season.
  • In 21.7% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0%.
  • In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 10
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.