Christian Arroyo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Blue Jays - May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.423 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.
Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christian Arroyo At The Plate
- Arroyo is hitting .246 with four doubles and four walks.
- Arroyo has picked up a hit in 47.8% of his 23 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.4% of them.
- He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this season.
- In 21.7% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0%.
- In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|10
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Berrios gets the start for the Blue Jays, his sixth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.71 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 4.71 ERA ranks 56th, 1.081 WHIP ranks 21st, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 30th.
