The Boston Red Sox, including Christian Arroyo (.423 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Guardians.

Christian Arroyo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christian Arroyo At The Plate

Arroyo is hitting .246 with four doubles and four walks.

Arroyo has picked up a hit in 47.8% of his 23 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.4% of them.

He has not hit a home run in his 23 games this season.

In 21.7% of his games this season, Arroyo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.0%.

In eight of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Christian Arroyo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 10 6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

