The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, square off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

White tallied seven points in his most recent game, which ended in a 128-120 win against the Hawks.

With prop bets in place for White, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.4 16.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.6 4.0 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.8 PRA 21.5 19.9 24 PR 17.5 16 20.2 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.3



Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

White has taken 9.2 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 10.4% and 10.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

White is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the NBA, conceding 110.9 points per contest.

The 76ers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.2 assists per game.

The 76ers give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the league.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

