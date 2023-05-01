The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 128-120 win against the Hawks, Smart had 22 points and four assists.

Now let's dig into Smart's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 15.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 3.6 Assists 4.5 6.3 5.0 PRA 19.5 20.9 24.1 PR 14.5 14.6 19.1 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.7



Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 8.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.9 per contest.

He's put up 5.6 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers concede 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 24.2 per game.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 30 17 4 4 2 0 1 2/25/2023 26 10 2 3 2 0 1 10/18/2022 36 14 3 7 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.