How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 1
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Berrios starts for the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at Fenway Park against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET in this first game of a four-game series.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 37 home runs.
- Boston is seventh in MLB with a .436 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox's .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- Boston has scored 163 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .334 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.348 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Red Sox will send Corey Kluber (1-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.
- Kluber has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/25/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-6
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Kyle Bradish
|4/26/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Away
|Tanner Houck
|Tyler Wells
|4/28/2023
|Guardians
|L 5-2
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Shane Bieber
|4/29/2023
|Guardians
|W 8-7
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Zach Plesac
|4/30/2023
|Guardians
|W 7-1
|Home
|Chris Sale
|Logan Allen
|5/1/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Corey Kluber
|José Berríos
|5/2/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Tanner Houck
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/3/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Nick Pivetta
|Alek Manoah
|5/4/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Kevin Gausman
|5/5/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Chris Sale
|Zack Wheeler
|5/6/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Corey Kluber
|Bailey Falter
